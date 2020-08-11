Russian vaccine risks increasing severity, acquisition of COVID-19, says expert

Russia is now the first country in the world to grant approval for a vaccine against COVID-19.

There is a big catch, though. Russia's vaccine has not passed the crucial Phase 3 testing stage. That's when thousands of volunteers are inoculated.

So, many scientists wonder whether this one is safe and effective. Still, President Vladimir Putin is calling the vaccine "Sputnik V" — a reference to Russia's surprise launch of the world's first satellite in 1957.

For more on the controversy behind this vaccine, The World Host Marco Werman spoke with Gary Kobinger. He directs the Infectious Disease Research Center at the University of Laval in Quebec City and has worked on a coronavirus vaccine there.

Marco Werman: Russia has this agreement to produce 500 million doses of this new vaccine and says it has requests for a billion doses from 20 countries. Is this good news? Gary Kobinger: It would be good news if we would have a bit more data on their safety and efficacy of that vaccine. And it depends how they roll it out. But if they roll it out at the population level with hundreds of thousands of people vaccinated per week, which they could do, I would not want to be the person signing off on this and being responsible for this, honestly. Because I think it may all go well and I wish them the best, trust me. But I would be very nervous about seeing severe side effects, seeing increasing severity of disease and acquisition, increased acquisition. I would not be comfortable. And it's it's a huge risk.

So, Russia's skipping this Phase 3 — large-scale safety trials. Those take months. Why is skipping that phase — even in the midst of a global emergency — such a serious omission in the scientific process? It's a tough decision. I could see this being a bit more debated then, and more likely to happen if we would have a pathogen that would have a case fatality rate — so killing 50% of the people, for example — which is not the case right now. It's still not Ebola. It's still not a very highly pathogenic virus.