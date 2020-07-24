Federal agents could drive 'even further divisions in our city and our country,' says Kansas City mayor

I think it's the fact that the uniforms change sometimes, the race of the officers change. But we continue to use some of the same tools and tactics, and unfortunately, you see a lot of the same results. There was a massacre in South Africa a few years ago at a mine, the Marikana massacre. And it was fascinating looking at the video because you didn't know it was recorded in the 2010s or 1984. I mean, it's shocking how there was still just dozens of people massacred.

I think when you look at our American policing experiment, you continue to see similar results. Homicides were very high in Kansas City when I was a boy 25 years ago. So why do we still have the exact same answers, right? Enforcement, these surges. I mean, actually, Attorney General Bill Barr is using this, because it's what he did when he was attorney general the last time in the first Bush administration. And I don't know why we don't actually think, "A-ha. Well, if it was a problem then, and it didn't really actually solve it that quickly, then why is it that we're doing the same thing now?" Perhaps there's something more substantive, culturally, that's the real challenge and concern.

South Africa is so interesting because I actually think the story of South Africa is largely the story of a lot of American cities where you have the high Black population — they are supermajority Black population. But even though there is purported change, whether you're in Johannesburg, South Africa, or Detroit, Michigan, your wealthiest people aren't coming from the community of the majority, right? Your cultural challenges that continue to perpetuate inequality are there and in many ways unchallenged. And we kind of shake our heads and wonder why there are so many problems. Well, I think it's very obvious to us why.