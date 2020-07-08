This Facebook Live discussion is part of "Every 30 Seconds," a collaborative public media reporting project tracing the young Latino electorate leading up to the 2020 presidential election and beyond.

For the past four months, The World's "Every 30 Seconds" project has been following the stories of eight young Latino voters in different corners of the United States, reporting on the issues, influences, concerns and challenges driving Latino decision-making and turnout for the 2020 presidential election. It's a collaboration with public radio stations across the US.

As part of this coverage, The World's Daisy Contreras will be discussing Latino Republicans and conservatism in the US with Geraldo L. Cadava, historian and author of "The Hispanic Republican: The Shaping of an American Political Identity, from Nixon to Trump." It's a continuation of The World's earlier conversation with Cadava on the Latino conservative vote.

Join us for a Facebook Live discussion on Thursday, July 9 at 12 p.m. Eastern time. Send us your questions to myworld@theworld.org.

There are two major assumptions about the Latino vote in the US: Latinos vote Democratic, and immigration is the most important issue for decision-making. That's often not the case.

While the majority of Latino voters went for a Democratic candidate in the 2018 midterm election, about 30% of Latinos in the US backed a Republican candidate. Over the years, the percentage of Latinos who have voted for the Republican party has stayed pretty consistent.

But conservative Latinos are not a monolithic group, and they do not vote as a bloc. Factors such as country of origin, socioeconomic status and how many generations a family has been in the US could shape their political perspectives and priorities.