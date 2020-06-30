'Volcano Man': Song from Eurovision spoof film inspires covers from real contestants

Megafans of Eurovision may still be recovering from a big disappointment this year. The annual international singing contest was canceled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic and replaced with a one-time show with no voting and no winner in May.

But here’s something to tide over enthusiasts: a new Netflix movie called “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.” It came out June 26.

The comedy stars Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as a washed-up Icelandic duo, Fire Saga, who dream of winning the illustrious competition and unexpectedly become Iceland's entry for the song contest.

Now, one of Fire Saga’s songs, “Volcano Man,” has found a surprising fanbase: actual Eurovision contestants and winners. They're recording covers of the song and racking up views on YouTube.

Jamala, the Ukranian singer who won the contest in 2016, recorded an acoustic, slowed-down version of the film's song.

Estonia’s 2018 contestant, Elina Nechayeva went for a full operatic effect.

Belarussian-Norwegian violinist Alexander Rybak, who won the contest in 2009, layered some strings over the mix.

Of course, Iceland had to get in on the action too.

Icelandic musician Daði Freyr was widely considered a frontrunner in the real Eurovision contest this year for his song “Think About Things,” before the competition was canceled. He shared a funky version of “Volcano Man” recorded in his home studio.