Several US service members are believed to have been killed as a result of bounties offered by a Russian military intelligence unit to Taliban-linked militants in Afghanistan, The Washington Post reports. Last week, The New York Times broke the story that US intelligence officials had concluded Russia was secretly offering bounties to kill US and NATO coalition forces in the country, possibly to destabilize ongoing peace talks or as revenge for the death of Russian mercenaries in Syria in 2018, though motivations remain unclear.

The Taliban rejected the allegations, and Russia denounced the report, essentially calling it fake news. US President Donald Trump echoed the Kremlin's line, accusing The New York Times of a possible "fabricated Russia Hoax." According to The Times, special forces and intelligence officers alerted superiors as early as January of the suspected Russian plot, and Trump had been briefed on this intelligence in late March, but the White House failed to take decisive action. The president denied that he was alerted to Russia's efforts to pay bounties, adding that intelligence officials had not found the report credible and therefore had not briefed him. Trump then claimed on Twitter, "Nobody’s been tougher on Russia than the Trump Administration," and proceeded with an ad hominem attack on his presumptive presidential challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Congressional lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have demanded answers; select members are set to be briefed on Monday. Tune into The World today, as we plan to speak to Gen. David Patreus, former CIA chief, about the implications of this report.

The global death toll for the novel coronavirus has surpassed half a million, with more than 10 million people testing positive for COVID-19. More than one-fifth of those cases are in the United States, where vast inconsistencies in local, state and federal responses have failed to curtail the outbreak. The pandemic, writes the Washington Post, is also accelerating the "corrosion" of the "golden age of globalization."

Several security officers and attackers were killed during a firefight at Pakistan's stock exchange in Karachi Monday. The Baluchistan Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack. In recent years, the separatist group has targeted Chinese interests in the region, which is a center of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

In France, The Greens party made gains in nationwide local elections marked by low turnout. President Emmanuel Macron followed up the vote, in which his party had a poor showing, by outlining his environmental agenda. Meanwhile, after traveling to the US for a photo-op with President Donald Trump last week, Poland's President Andrezj Duda failed to get the "Trump bump" needed to secure a first-round win in elections on Sunday; a run-off election will be held in two weeks against liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.

This Latina teen says the pandemic will mark her generation — and shape her vote

Marlene Herrera, 18, is a first-time voter in San Diego County. Credit: Adriana Heldiz/The World

The mental health impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic will be felt for years — especially by young adults. Marlene Herrera, a first-time voter in San Diego, said it's shaping how she'll vote this fall. And when the Black Lives Matter protests began, she finally decided which candidate she'll support.

As Lebanon’s financial crisis worsens, migrant workers are being dumped on the streets like ‘trash’

Former domestic workers from Ethiopia wait outside the Ethiopian Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon. Credit: Rebecca Collard/The World

In recent weeks, as Lebanon’s economic crisis worsens, about 100 Ethiopian women have been dumped at the Ethiopian Embassy by their Lebanese employers. Human rights advocates say the migrants have little to no recourse, and that the situation is bound to deteriorate further as more people in the country cannot afford to pay domestic workers. The coronavirus restrictions also complicate matters.

Canceled flights are no match for Juan Manuel Ballestero, who crossed the Atlantic in a small sailboat.

The idea of spending what he thought could be “the end of the world” away from his family, especially his father who was soon to turn 90, was unbearable. So, in a small sailboat, he set on an 85-day odyssey across the Atlantic. https://t.co/gxa7zaX10Q — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 29, 2020

A medical worker collects a sample from a woman at a center to conduct tests for the coronavirus, amidst its spread in New Delhi, India, June 25, 2020. Credit: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

A number of so-called "instant" tests for the coronavirus are being developed that could offer results within minutes. That could expand testing dramatically and help hospitals in the most vulnerable of places. And, last week's Supreme Court ruling blocking the Trump administration from immediately ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was a relief for hundreds of thousands of immigrants and their families in the US. But living with DACA status has forced some immigrants to make agonizing decisions. Also, an American mom has sparked a transatlantic battle of sorts — over tea.

