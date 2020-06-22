Coronavirus cases are soaring in several major countries at the same time, with "worrying increases" in Latin America, especially Brazil, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

The world recorded more than 183,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the most in a single day since the outbreak started in December, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"Certainly the numbers are increasing because the epidemic is developing in a number of populous countries at the same time and across the whole world," WHO's top emergencies expert, Mike Ryan, told an online briefing. "Some of that increase may be attributed to increased testing ... And certainly countries like India are testing more. But we do not believe that this is a testing phenomenon."

Global cases surpassed 9 million on Monday, with the United States, China and other hard-hit countries also reporting new outbreaks.

Reuters contributed to this article.