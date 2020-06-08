The US presidential election in November could be the first time Latinos are the largest minority group in the electorate.

Young Latinos could swing the outcome of the election — if they come out to vote. That’s because approximately every 30 seconds, a young Latino turns 18 and becomes eligible to vote.

For the past four months, The World's "Every 30 Seconds" project has been following the stories of eight young Latino voters in different corners of the United States, reporting on the issues, influences, concerns and challenges driving Latino decision making and turnout for the election. It's a collaboration with public radio stations across the US.

View the full project: Every 30 Seconds

Join The World’s Daisy Contreras for a conversation with three of the eight Every 30 Seconds journalists — Naomi Prioleau of WUNC in Chapel Hill, Max Rivlin-Nadler of KPBS in San Diego and Martha Dalton of WABE in Atlanta — focusing on their experiences reaching out to young Latinos for a yearlong reporting project and the lessons they've learned on reporting during the pandemic.

You can watch the Facebook Live Q&A on The World's Facebook page Wednesday, June 10 at 12pm ET. It will be live-streamed on this page on The World's website. Ask your questions during the live event or email us at myworld@theworld.org.