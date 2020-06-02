Somali Americans share in the grief and pain over George Floyd’s killing 

Malika Dahir, a Somali American and mother of three in Minneapolis desperately needed an outlet to talk about George Floyd’s killing and everything that has happened since.

Floyd is a black man who was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. His death has sparked protests and riots in the Twin Cities and around the world.

Dahir talked after her kids had gone to sleep, and as her husband headed out the door to spend the night guarding their mosque. She said even her parents, who once disapproved of her marriage to an African American, are now expressing raw outrage.

“It was actually quite shocking, but in a good way, you know. And I felt a little twinge of pride, like, hey, we've come a long way, you know.”

Dahir said many older members of the Somali community believe black Americans are being treated unjustly.

“With this incident, there’s no question about it,” Dahir said.

Many younger Somalis got involved in Black Lives Matter earlier, after the death of another black man in Minnesota in 2016: Philando Castile.

As Somali Americans come to these realizations, Dahir says, they need a place to talk about it. So, this past weekend she organized a dua — a prayer gathering — over Zoom, for 240 women, mostly in Minneapolis.

“I felt like, wait a minute, I can't be the only one. I can't be the only one who needs that outlet to vent, to scream and or maybe cry.”

Malika Dahir, a Somali American in Minneapolis, is aggrieved over the killing of George Floyd. She is shown with two of her children in front of a mural memorializing Floyd near where he died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Credit: Courtesy of Malika Dahir

No one was allowed to record, so the women could speak freely. And for three hours, they shared the moments they had tried to forget — when they experienced racism but tried to move past it because they thought there was nothing they could do.

One woman remembered a man in a car throwing a drink at her mother and yelling a racial slur. Others had filed reports about abusive police behavior and never heard back. Many expressed gratitude for a place where they could speak their truth, safely.

“It was just, you know, just powerful and I slept that night for the first time since all of this started. I actually slept.”

Dahir feels more support and cohesion across Muslim communities than ever before, and she believes black Americans are also feeling this support. And that’s the whole point, Dahir said.

She can’t imagine how African Americans have borne the racism she’s experienced for whole generations. She said at least now, Somalis can show black Americans that they’re no longer alone.

