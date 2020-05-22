Can the pandemic encourage airlines to be greener?  

Almost no industry has been hit as hard as airlines during the pandemic, as travel bans and lockdowns encourage most of the world to cancel their vacations, family gatherings and work trips.

Climate advocates and economists say this moment of disruption is an opportunity for the industry to fundamentally change itself to become greener — both from the inside, as well as with government support.

Related: Coronavirus has changed how we transport goods and ourselves

Globally, flights are down around 70%, according to OAG, a global travel data provider based in the United Kingdom. In key markets such as the United States, the number of passengers transiting through airports has fallen as much as 95%.

Previously there have been dips in airline traffic, such as after 9/11 and during the Gulf War. But there is no precedent in the airline industry for what the world is seeing now, said Dan Rutherford, aviation director at the International Council on Green Transportation.

Related: Coronavirus will force innovation in airline industry, consultant says

Beyond the immediate industry shock due to country lockdowns, there is no guarantee that people will go back to their normal flying routines for years, due to health and safety concerns, as well as newly adopted virtual alternatives for work trips, events and conferences.

Whether the recovery is fast or gradual, the airlines will not survive without government help, Rutherford said.

“The airlines are in essence saying that coronavirus is an existential threat to our business and governments should do everything they can to help alleviate the impacts." Dan Rutherford, aviation director, International Council on Green Transportation

“The airlines are in essence saying that coronavirus is an existential threat to our business and governments should do everything they can to help alleviate the impacts,” he said.

Bailouts have already been doled out and more are being discussed. US airlines received $50 billion from Congress so far, and more than a dozen bailouts have been doled out in Europe and elsewhere — with more being discussed.

Related: Governments offer aid as airlines forced to deepen cuts to flights

The airline industry's recovery will certainly be rocky — and not all carriers will survive — but this could be a turning point for making airlines greener.

Government bailout money could be made conditional on sustainability measures. For example, in April, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced a $7.6 billion package made out of state-guaranteed bank loans and loans directly from the state to Air France — on the condition that it becomes “most environmentally-friendly airline.”

Conditions of Air France’s bailout package include drastically cutting emissions by 2030, as well as using 2% alternative fuels in its planes by 2025. For France’s domestic flights, emissions need to be halved in the next four years.