Young Latinos will be critical to the 2020 US presidential election. But will they turn out to vote?

A record 32 million Latinos are projected to be eligible to vote in the 2020 US presidential election, making them the largest share of minority voters for the first time in history.

And they tend to be young. Nearly every 30 seconds, a young Latino in the US turns 18, or voting age. The challenge for candidates this fall will be turning them out to vote.

The World's Daisy Contreras moderated a discussion with María Teresa Kumar, president and CEO of Voto Latino, a grassroots political nonprofit, and Mark Hugo Lopez, director of Hispanic research at the Pew Research Center, who will addressed the complexities of the Latino electorate.

The discussion is part of “Every 30 Seconds,” a collaborative public media reporting project tracing the young Latino electorate leading up to the 2020 presidential election and beyond.