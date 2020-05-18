Top of The World — our morning news round up written by editors at The World. Subscribe here.

After more than two decades, one of the most-wanted fugitives indicted for his role in the 1994 Rwandan genocide has been apprehended. Félicien Kabuga, 84, was arrested on the outskirts of Paris on Saturday. He is accused of backing Hutu militias and inciting genocidal violence through hate-filled propaganda that left at least 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus dead. His arrest and trial could help shed light on the machinations of leaders who orchestrated the killings, and bring some sense of justice 26 years after the genocide.

Will WHO global assembly help pandemic coordination?

Despite efforts to reopen economies, the novel coronavirus pandemic is far from over. The World Health Organization is hosting a virtual global assembly on Monday for heads of state and health experts in an attempt to coordinate an international response to the ongoing pandemic. But while WHO director general hailed the gathering one of the most important in the body's history, diplomatic tensions — particularly between the US and China — could undermine the work to create an effective global response. The Trump administration continues to spread unproven theories about the spread of the virus.

The dangers of 'vaccine nationalism'

Moderna, a Massachusetts biotech company, has shown some positive initial results in a human trial of a vaccine candidate for the novel coronavirus. While a small study showed antibody responses in some healthy volunteers, there is not yet clear evidence that the vaccine would prevent infection.

Some 130 groups worldwide are working to develop a vaccine. But the chair of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations has warned that "vaccine nationalism" — or prioritizing domestic inoculation — could leave the rest of the world suffering. Instead, she argues, there should be global distribution focusing on high-risk recipients, such as health care workers and the elderly.

Democrats launch probe after Trump ousts State Dept. watchdog

US President Donald Trump on Friday fired State Department Inspector General Steve Linick, who was investigating Sec. Mike Pompeo's alleged misuse of a political appointee to carry out domestic errands, such as picking up dry cleaning and walking his dog. Linick is the fourth government watchdog on Trump's proverbial chopping block over the last six weeks, leading Democrats to launch a probe into his ouster.

What history tells us about building climate coalitions

With major economies drawing up enormous economic packages to cushion the shock of the coronavirus pandemic, many investors, politicians and businesses see a unique opportunity to drive a shift toward a low-carbon future.

But meaningful action on climate change will take a lot of political will. Professor Matto Mildenberger speaks with The World's Marco Werman about whether there is enough to spur actual change.

What Facebook's $52M pay out means for international contractors

In a landmark decision that could have implications for content moderators around the world, Facebook has agreed to pay $52 million to compensate some US-based workers for the trauma they endured on the job.

This is the first time a social media company will pay workers who say their mental health suffered as a result of exposure to disturbing content, according to lawyers who represented the content moderators in the lawsuit. The new settlement covers only workers based in the US, but the unprecedented move could have an impact on content moderators in other parts of the world.

Little Manila's 'Meal to Heal' effort brings food to Filipino health workers

Filipino nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic at Elmhurst Hospital Center in New York pose with donated food from Meal to Heal, a Filipino American community initiative. Credit: Courtesy of Rocco Cetera

People of Filipino descent play an outsize role in the US health care workforce. They’re 1% of the US population, but comprise 7% of health workers. And because so many Filipino Americans are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, it has taken a devastating and outsized toll on their community.

In New York City, a group of Filipinos in the Little Manila neighborhood of Woodside, Queens, is taking care of their own during the pandemic. Their mutual aid initiative, called "Meal to Heal," is bringing free meals to hospitals and health facilities heavily staffed by Filipinos — while also raising funds to help Filipino restaurants struggling because of the stay-home order.

