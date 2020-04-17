One more popular angle that's been floated a lot...is to treat the wildlife trade as a serious organized crime problem, and sometimes as [a way] to fund terrorism. ... That really gets the government's attention. ... But the problem is, then you start reacting to it with police and with armies, and those things don't stop a little old lady in China wanting to go and buy her Chinese medicinal stuff in China. It doesn't stop her. It doesn't stop the poacher in Namibia, who wants to feed his family. It doesn't stop either of those things. So even though there have been loads more money thrown at this in recent years, and even though governments are taking it very seriously, they're kind of just going about it in the wrong way, and it's making it worse.

It doesn't help that in the US, a couple of years ago, Trump lifted the ban on importing elephant products, which I'm sure has nothing to do with the fact that his own son is a big trophy hunter abroad. ... But as I say, the really effective policies are the ones that work with local communities, help people to shift from poaching to sustainable tourism — going and seeing the wildlife, going out and photographing wildlife instead of killing it and that kind of thing. They've been effective. And educating people about why it's damaging to the environment and to themselves to eat wildlife. These are the effective things, but not so much going in all guns blazing and arresting people.