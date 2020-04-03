Top of The World — our morning news round up written by editors at The World. Subscribe here.

More than 1 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed across the globe, with 54,000 deaths and almost 220,000 recoveries. Australia’s chief medical officer warns that cases could be "five to 10 times higher" than reported.

There is evidence that social distancing measures are working, and some countries are succeeding at flattening the curve.

The pandemic has prompted a global race for treatments and vaccines. But when a treatment does become available, who gets access to it? An adviser to Médecins Sans Frontières warns a monopoly on COVID-19 treatment would be "dangerously stupid."

Coronavirus highlights US economic disparities

The US Labor Department reported unemployment for March at 4.4%, but that figure does not take into account some jobless claims submitted after states issued more stringent shelter-in-place measures. Economist say nearly 30 million Americans could be out of work by the end of April.

Location data shows stay-at-home directives are a luxury that many Americans just can't afford. And it's exposing the inequality between the wealtiest and the poorest.

A jump in cases on the Navajo Nation has left leaders concerned about the resources needed to fight the virus on tribal lands with a lagging federal response. One family shares their experience with COVID-19 with the Navajo Times.

Poor communities in Kenya left vulnerable as coronavirus spreads

In Kenya, the latest mitigation measures against COVID-19 come in the form of a nationwide curfew, which restricts movements of nonessential workers between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. But the impact of the new COVID-19 policies have already trickled down to Kenya’s most vulnerable and marginalized communities, especially as the country’s security forces seem willing to go to extreme lengths to enforce them.

Helping domestic violence survivors during coronavirus lockdowns

Millions of people across the world have been ordered to stay home under the assumption that home is the safest place for them. That's not the case for people who are now stuck at home with their abusers. A network of women's organizations in Europe explains how groups are stepping in to help domestic violence survivors.

Russian doctor detained for delivering medical equipment

Anastasia Vasilyeva, the head of Russia's Alliance of Doctors union, was detained while trying to deliver medical equipment in Novgorod, in western Russia. Vasilyeva has been highly critical of the Russian response to the coronvirus pandemic. She spoke with The World last month about the need for medical supplies:

"Russia should protect doctors. The government should equip every medical worker with protection, with masks, costumes and so on. It's very important."

Many people aren’t putting love on hold during COVID-19

Kellyn Bechtold is quarantined with a man she met in Spain. Credit: Courtesy of Kellyn Bechtold

What's love like in the time of coronavirus? In Spain, 33-year-old Kellyn Bechtold has taken dating during the pandemic to a whole new level. While taking a few days off in Malaga, in southern Spain, Bechtold met an Italian man on the dating app Bumble. They hit it off.

But as the coronavirus outbreak worsened, she told her new Italian beau she would have to return to Madrid. Mr. X, as Bechtold calls him, asked her to move in with him that day. Then Malaga went into lockdown. Now the new pair is quarantined together.

"It’s like a social experiment and one where I've found I've been able to exercise parts of my heart that I've never exercised before. And it's really lovely.”

