“This is, indeed, the most challenging crisis we have faced since the Second World War,” United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said of the novel coronavirus pandemic, as he appealed for global solidarity and cooperation.

As the number of deaths in Europe reach 30,000, US officials warned Americans to expect casualties between 100,000 and 240,000 — if strict guidelines are followed.

There is confusion within the US coronavirus task force over aid shipments. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has accepted humanitarian assistance from Russia, including masks and medical equipment, though Russia itself is dealing with severe shortages. China, too, has offered help where Western countries have failed. But critics warn that Russia's and China's motivations are not necessarily altruistic.

And in the Central Asian country of Turkmenistan, which claims it has no cases of COVID-19, the word "coronavirus" has been banned.

Trump offers sanctions relief to Venezuela

The Trump administration offered to lift sanctions against Venezuela if President Nicolás Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaidó agree to a transitional government with lawmakers from both sides. Venezuela has been crippled by a political and economic crisis for years, leaving Venezuelans particularly vulnerable to the pandemic.

US drones strike Somali civilians

Amnesty International warns that US airstrikes in Somalia are killing civilians with "zero accountability." The US has launched hundreds of strikes against Islamist militant group al-Shabab over the past 10 years, but has rarely acknowledged civilian casualties.

"They killed my daughter," a Somali man told Al Jazeera. "We are powerless and they know it."

Madrid’s health system under duress as ice rink turns into morgue

Medical workers hug each other outside the emergency rooms at Severo Ochoa Hospital during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Leganes, Spain, March 26, 2020. Credit: Susana Vera/Reuters

After another exhausting shift at Madrid’s Ramón y Cajal hospital, nurse Corin Pira finally allowed herself to cry — in the shower.

“You feel so frustrated that you start to shed all the tears that you can’t at the hospital because you can’t cry there — tears are also a source of contamination,” she said.

About one in seven of Spain's confirmed coronavirus cases are health workers, and those on the front lines feel abandoned by the government and hospital authorities.

Pandemic has made social justice issues more personal for this young Florida voter

Yaneilys Ayuso, who will vote for the first time in November, remembers their multicultural studies class as the catalyst for their involvement in political organizing. Credit: Courtesy of Yaneilys Ayuso

Yaneilys Ayuso, 18, remembers their multicultural studies class during their junior year of high school as the place where they learned about issues that now matter most to them: human rights, racial justice, immigration, women’s rights, and the rights of farmworkers and domestic workers.

These issues have taken center stage since the coronavirus pandemic hit, Ayuso said — and now, they’re even more personal.

