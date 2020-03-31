Top of The World — our morning news round up written by editors at The World. Subscribe here.

Spain reported a record jump in coronavirus deaths, as more than 12,000 medics on the front lines have been infected. In places around the world, heath care workers feel powerless in choosing who to treat for the disease.

In Germany, researchers are preparing a study to understand who is immune to COVID-19. It could allow officials to issue "immunity passports," exempting some key workers from coronavirus restrictions.

And in when it comes to beating the odds, Mr. P is your man. The 101-year-old Italian citizen survived the Spanish Flu and World War II. Now, he's beaten COVID-19 as well.

Families in limbo as refugee resettlement is suspended due to COVID-19

Four years ago, Deman Abshir made a difficult choice. She and her husband, Ibrahim, were living in a refugee camp in Ethiopia when they finally got approval to be resettled in the United States. Ibrahim was sick and needed medical treatment, so rather than delay getting their newborn daughter Nimco’s paperwork in order, they left the girl behind with her grandmother.

A few weeks ago, everything seemed to finally be in order for Nimco to join her parents in Columbus, Ohio. Then the coronavirus hit.

Combat in the world’s biggest conflict areas not slowing down despite COVID-19

International organizations such as the United Nations and the Arab League have called for warring parties across the globe to put down their guns so that locals can deal with the coronavirus pandemic. But are their calls being heard?

The coronavirus has now reached most major conflict areas in the world, including Syria, Afghanistan and Libya. Years of fighting has decimated the health care systems in these embattled countries. And that leaves large numbers of people vulnerable to something like COVID-19.

Louise Pitre and Joe Matheson were set to perform "The Times They are a Changin'" at the Segal Centre before COVID-19 measures closed the theater. They created this video for the Social Distancing Festival website. Credit: Screenshot via YouTube

Music festivals around the world, including Glastonbury in the United Kingdom and Coachella in California, are part of the long list of events canceled due to the coronavirus.

But one festival is continuing forward in spite of — and in fact, because of — the pandemic. The Social Distancing Festival is an online space for artists to showcase their work when a performance or exhibition has been impacted by COVID-19.

“My dream is to hear the story of two artists that have met through my site and collaborate on some really profound piece of art,” said Toronto-based playwright Nick Green, who created the festival. “And they live across the world and never would have met, otherwise."

This UK family has found a way to make staying at home a little Les(s) Miserable.

This is the last one we are going to do on a lockdown theme, but it felt very apt. And it might be just in time to cheer up some friends and family who have had - or are about to have - birthdays, all by themselves. Decided to include a bit of the intro so that you can see what kind of madness Danielle Marsh and I would be dealing with, if we didn't occupy them with music making...Hope everyone out there is doing okay. Posted by Ben Marsh on Sunday, March 29, 2020

Medical staff, wearing protective suits and face masks, prepare material for medical consultations at an emergency COVID-19 center near Paris as the spread of the coronavirus continues in France, March 26, 2020. Credit: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

With masks and ventilators in short supply, how health care providers around the world deciding to allocate scarce resources? And, Moscow residents got a four-hour notice Sunday before the city went under a sweeping quarantine. The order from the mayor of Moscow came just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a week-long, paid, stay-at-home holiday. Also, the new Social Distancing Festival was created as an online space for artists to showcase their work if a performance or exhibition has been impacted by COVID-19.

