It’s been a big week for authoritarian leaders around the globe. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak began, signaling to citizens that COVID-19 hasn’t shaken his grip on power. Russian President Vladimir Putin has also managed to dig in his heels this week: a new parliamentary maneuver is likely to allow him to remain at Russia’s helm through 2036.

Comedian Bassem Youssef knows a thing or two about how autocrats manage to stay in power. From 2011 to 2014, Youssef hosted a satirical news program called AlBernameg, or The Show, which topped regional YouTube charts in the Middle East. But in 2014, Youssef had to flee his native country under pressure from Egypt’s military leaders.



Youssef now performs standup comedy on the West Coast. His latest routine skewers Egypt’s recently deceased former strongman, Hosni Mubarak.

"[Mubarak] died at the age of 91 years old. He had a full life. He was like a demigod for 30 years of his life," Youssef said. "For me, though, Hosni Mubarak was dead in 2011. I was actually surprised he was still alive."

Youssef spoke to The World’s host Marco Werman about Mubarak and his political satire.

Marco Werman: Hosni Mubarak does come up in your most recent show Bassem Youssef. What do you think the next generations of Egyptians will read about Hosni Mubarak in their history books? Bassem Youssef: People don't read history books anymore. I think people just get their information from the Internet. That's not a joke because when I was growing up, my source of information is the history books that I would have in school. I studied, and I believe that was told to me. I would grow up in the 80s and 90s. We just like used the Internet for random porn. But otherwise, this is the beauty of what is happening in the world right now. You might think that you are indoctrinating your generation, but people will have their way to find the truth on their own. In the history books, they can say whatever they want about Hosni Mubarak, [or] in school in Egypt. But at the end of the day, the guy was a dictator. The guy died 91 years old. Even like half of us would not even live to that age. And then half of them would say, "He was a good man. We really miss him." And this is the same people who missed George W. Bush because they have seen Donald Trump.