We’re launching a new climate change solutions segment. Here’s why.

Climate change is having a moment.

It has propelled a generation of young activists into near-celebrity status; has played a bigger-than-ever role in the 2020 US election cycle; and has increasingly been identified as a contributing factor to natural disasters, from wildfires in Australia to hurricanes in the Atlantic.

Still, more than 30 years after a NASA scientist rang the alarm bell in front of Congress about what was then called the “greenhouse effect,” much of what we hear about climate change focuses on the new and varied ways we’re screwing up the planet.

Shattered heat records. Raging wildfires. Neighborhoods inundated by the sea.

Documenting the impacts of climate change is important work, and it’s work we’ll continue to do at The World. But we believe it’s time to shift some of our focus from cataloging the catastrophe to how we can fix it.

Today, we’re launching a new, weekly climate change solutions segment called "The Big Fix." Every Thursday on The World, we’ll explore how people and organizations around the planet are tackling the climate crisis.

Our stories and interviews will focus on the twin challenges of cutting greenhouse gas emissions and living with the impacts of climate change already being felt. Our coverage aims to frame climate change not just as a crisis, but as an opportunity to rethink our relationship with the natural world and each other, taking cues and lessons learned from diverse communities disproportionately affected by climate change.

A focus on climate solutions does not mean cheerleading for specific technologies or overselling the potential of any one approach to make a difference. It means using rigorous, nuanced reporting to analyze the promises and shortcomings of strategies for reducing carbon pollution and living in our warming world. And highlighting connections between climate change and other key issues, from public health to social justice.

We want you to be part of this coverage.

Have a burning question about the potential of a specific approach to cutting carbon emissions? Want to know how to shrink your own carbon footprint? Have a story about your own climate change success, big or small? Email us at climate@theworld.org to join the conversation and tune in to The World on Thursdays.