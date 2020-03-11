Top of The World — our morning news round up written by editors at The World. Subscribe here.

As analysts contemplate the possibility of a US lockdown over the novel coronavirus, in China restrictions are easing. After spending nearly six weeks indoors in China, 10-year-old Francine Hou, an American from California, finally stepped outside of a tiny apartment with her parents and little brother. It was sensory overload after being cooped up inside.

The Hou family in Beijing in January, days before alarm spread about the coronavirus. Credit: Courtesy of Elizabeth Sun

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday that 60-70% of the country could be infected with the virus but urged "solidarity and reason," noting that a high rate of infection reflects the newness of the disease, to which there is currently no vaccine or widespread immunity.

Opinion: Everyone’s a socialist in a pandemic — Companies and lawmakers are suddenly realizing the value of a strong social safety net.

Biden makes gains in Tuesday's primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden walked away with a win in Tuesday's US Democratic primary contests, widening his lead over progressive candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders. Biden did well with black and suburban voters, demographics with which Sanders has struggled to connect. While both candidates are still more than 1,000 delegates shy of clinching the nomination, the race looks increasingly as if it's Biden's to lose. But another player in the election (other than Rep. Tulsi Gabbard): the coronavirus.

President Putin — for life?

And speaking of elections — or not? — Russian President Vladimir Putin is on the path to cementing his presidency for life. A Russian consitutional amendment proposed Tuesday in the State Duma would reset presidential term limits. That means Putin, who has already been in power for 20 years, would be eligible to run for president again in 2024.

Putin said he's not against term limits forever, but “when a country is going through such upheavals and such difficulties ... stability may be more important and must be given priority.”

A sanctuary for migrants in Greece burns down

Tens of thousands of migrants and refugees trying to make their way to other European countries are stuck on the Greek island of Lesbos. For years, a center for refugees on Lesbos provided them with a place to escape.

But last week, a fire turned one of the buildings — the complex's colorful school — to rubble. Officials haven't confirmed the cause of the blaze, but it took place amid increasing tensions over the migrant situation on the island. The World's Lydia Emmanouilidou is reporting from Greece.

This activist group is taking on the state of Honduras in the first trans femicide court case

Indyra Mendoza (right) leads a morning meeting at the Cattrachas offices in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Credit: Samanta Helou Hernandez/The World

Through an impending court case, lesbian, feminist coalition Cattrachas hopes Honduras will enact a law that guarantees nondiscrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. They also want to eliminate coup-era amnesty law in order to reactivate investigations of human rights violations.

Their goal is to change the legal system in Honduras that they say treats the LGBTQ community as second-class citizens.

If the court rules in Cattrachas' favor, this will be the first time Honduras is held responsible for trans femicide. The group hopes it will set a precedent for similar cases across Latin America.

Listen: A lockdown for the entirety of Italy to contain the coronavirus

An empty Torino Porta Susa railway station is pictured after a decree orders for the whole of Italy to be on lockdown to contain the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, March 10, 2020. Credit: Massimo Pinca/Reuters

From the boot's top to its toe and heel, Italy is in lockdown to try to contain the coronavirus. And, on the Greek isle of Lesbos, residents are becoming increasingly frustrated with migrants, refugees and asylum-seekers in camps there. Also, who knew that hand-washing could spur so much creativity online? Amid concerns about the new coronavirus, memes about how to wash your hands have been going viral.

