Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani: The important thing to remember is that Christians in Nigeria — and, I would imagine, around the world — don't necessarily support President Trump because he's a good person ... When you hear him being discussed, it's with admiration most of the time. People admire his tough guy image and his bluntness is entertaining. He's weird to Americans. He's strange. He's different from what you've had. But we're used to leaders who speak without restraint, who are verbally abusive when they please. And so he's not as outlandish to us as he may appear to an American.

We're a deeply religious country and some of his policies are considered favorable to, really, just people ... They feel he's an instrument being used by God. People make references to people in the Bible, like Nebuchadnezzar or Pharaoh, who were instruments, who were used by God to do different things or elevate God's people...to push what they felt was God's agenda, even when they were not necessarily good men. So, people tend to agree he is not the nicest person, he's not the most righteous human being. But they believe that he's an instrument in God's hands to push God's agenda in this time. President Obama, among Nigerian Christians, wasn't particularly popular. I've heard people refer to him as the Antichrist because of his policies, never mind that at least on the surface, he appears to be a good man.