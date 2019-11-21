Kurt Andersen: Unlike some cinematographers, you operate the camera yourself. What does it give you to be holding the camera?

Roger Deakins: I come from a documentary background, so I’m used to working instinctively. If an actor is doing something that was unexpected, then it’s the operator who has to make that shot work. As a cinematographer, if I wasn’t operating, I wouldn’t be able to necessarily communicate to somebody, “Follow him out the room!” or “Track in!”

Do you have ideas about how things should look that influence your movies again and again?

Sometimes, on “Sicario” for instance, you think, “We could shoot everything late in the day and get that low-angled sunlight.” But both Denis [Villeneuve] and I said no — we want it to look brutal, we want it to look ugly. And sometimes it’s better to go for something that’s ugly. There’s a danger that you just shoot pretty pictures.

Are all those decisions made in advance, and do you make them in collaboration with the director?

It varies. Joel and Ethan [Coen], for instance, have a very clear idea of the cutting pattern that they’re going to use in the film, and they storyboard the whole movie. On another film with another director, you might leave most of it up until the time you’re rehearsing in the morning with the actors on set.