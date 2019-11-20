Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, testified on Wednesday that his actions in Ukraine were at the express direction of US President Donald Trump.

Was there a quid pro quo? Sondland asked this question himself during his opening statement and answered it right away.

"The answer is yes. Mr. Giuliani conveyed to Secretary Perry, Ambassador Volker and others that President Trump wanted a public statement from president Zelenski committing to investigations of Burisma and the 2016 election. Mr. Giuliani expressed those requests directly to the Ukrainians. And Mr. Giuliani also expressed those requests directly to us."

Host Marco Werman speaks with The World’s Matthew Bell to discuss the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry hearings.