David Eubank: We heard that there were three wounded Kurdish soldiers that were holding off the onslaught, and we moved up to get them and found other soldiers fleeing because the attack was too heavy with armor. We just drove quickly through the fire and got behind a building, and we could see where the three wounded were, and the Kurds ran out to grab them. I drove my ambulance up to get them. And Zhao said, "Tank, tank," and it opened up six times and missed. We got all the wounded in our vehicle, and they shot us with machine guns and RPGs, and they kept missing us. Zhao filmed the whole thing. That was the day before yesterday.

Then yesterday, we were further back at a casualty collection point we set up. We had taken care of two wounded from mortar strikes, and Zhao was working on that video from the day before that we wanted to send out to show the fighting and show the rescue. He was working in the vehicle, which we have — a couple of armored ambulances. He's working on it. We got done, and he sat down outside the vehicle behind the wheel — well, with his back towards the enemy, with a vehicle protecting him in a relatively safe place. I got in the vehicle with his laptop to transfer those files so I could send out the next report and that's when a drone or a mortar round landed seven yards from us and killed Zhao instantly. Mohammed, who was wounded six times next to me in the battle of Mosul and recovered, was also wounded. He has about 30 small fragments in him but he's okay. Our vehicle was heavily damaged but could move. So we evacuated Zhao, but he was dead at the moment. The Kurds knew he was dead in the hospital, but out of their respect for us and out of their love, they gave him CPR, oxygen, adrenaline, electric shock, and everything long after he was dead. That really touched me that they kept trying, and I was praying for a miracle.