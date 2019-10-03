Well, I think that the version or interpretation of what terrorism is, is dated and their accusations are dated, also. I would say that we'd never call these people fighting for the realization of the right to self-determination terrorists — we always call them freedom fighters inside the Indian-occupied Kashmir because they were resisting Indian terrorism and Indian brutalization. And the number is very small according to India itself. I mean, the figures that they released last year in December indicated that the total number of militants, as they call them, and Indigenous militants not coming from across the sea, was about 250. And to tackle those 250 militants, they've deployed 900,000 troops. As a matter of fact, this is not a threat to them. The real threat is this big population, which has rejected India's rule and writ altogether.

But let me tell you that this accusation of terrorists being trained and being sent across the Line of Control — these are false and fictitious. There are no terrorist camps in Azad Kashmir, and in fact, there's another factor: Indians themselves, Indian occupation forces, also brag about this fence ... a 540-kilometer fence. And they say that this barrier cannot be penetrated. So, I think that way back in the 1990s, the freedom fighters from Azad Kashmir did go across and tried to defend their brothers and sisters there. But this practice was ceased after 2004. So, I think that this accusation has no substance. They say this because they want to speak to the world's concern about terrorism worldwide.