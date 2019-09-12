In partnership with The Forum at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, The World's Elana Gordon will moderate a panel looking at the drivers of the 2019 outbreaks and, more generally, the challenges of vaccine acceptance. Why do some parents delay or decline vaccinating their children? How might their concerns be addressed? What about exemptions? Why does the global picture matter? And what can be done once an outbreak begins? New polling data will frame this discussion, providing a uniquely current picture of vaccine acceptance in the US.
Noon-1 p.m. ET
Live webcast will be on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019
Elana Gordon — Moderator
Health care journalist & producer at The World.
Expert Participants
Barry Bloom
Research professor of public health and former dean, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Jesse Hackell
Practicing pediatrician and founding member, Pomona Pediatrics; vice president NYS AAP Chapter 3.
Howard Koh
Professor of the Practice of Public Health Leadership, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and 14th assistant secretary for health for the US Department of Health and Human Services.
Gillian SteelFisher
Senior research scientist, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and deputy director of the Harvard Opinion Research Program.