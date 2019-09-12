The US officially eliminated measles nearly 20 years ago. Yet, in 2019, more than 1,100 cases have been reported, despite being preventable by vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the majority of cases are among those who were not vaccinated.

In partnership with The Forum at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, The World's Elana Gordon will moderate a panel looking at the drivers of the 2019 outbreaks and, more generally, the challenges of vaccine acceptance. Why do some parents delay or decline vaccinating their children? How might their concerns be addressed? What about exemptions? Why does the global picture matter? And what can be done once an outbreak begins? New polling data will frame this discussion, providing a uniquely current picture of vaccine acceptance in the US.

Noon-1 p.m. ET Live webcast will be on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019

Elana Gordon — Moderator

Health care journalist & producer at The World.

Expert Participants

Barry Bloom

Research professor of public health and former dean, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Jesse Hackell

Practicing pediatrician and founding member, Pomona Pediatrics; vice president NYS AAP Chapter 3.

Howard Koh

Professor of the Practice of Public Health Leadership, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and 14th assistant secretary for health for the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Gillian SteelFisher

Senior research scientist, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and deputy director of the Harvard Opinion Research Program.

Part of: The Dr. Lawrence H. and Roberta Cohn Forums.