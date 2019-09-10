I felt like I had to do something. I had to do something other than just cry because that's what we all felt like doing. My sister was actually visiting me from the UK [United Kingdom]. She's a dentist, but she's an amazing artist. We had no idea this was going to happen. When this all blew up, what I could do in my limited capacity was just go to art. I woke my sister up actually. It was very late. She was just about to go to sleep. We'd put all the kids to bed and I just woke her up. I said Zarina [Teli], you have to do this, you have to do this. And so this is a piece of digital art she did on her iPad.

The image actually is inspired by a photograph that I took of a Kashmiri woman wearing a pheran that was designed by Kashmiri women, and I, as a Kashmiri woman, felt important that I documented and photographed it. The image is a woman in a red pheran and instead of the traditional embroidery, she has a map of Kashmir embroidered on that neckline. I created the image to be used for the Kashmiri freedom struggle. It wasn't something I just did for myself. Then I started seeing images of it being used in protests around the world, which started cropping up in waves after Aug. 5. I've seen it being used in banners, placards, infographics. Especially moving for me was when I saw it in banners. All across the world — I saw it in Pakistan, in Australia, in Europe, places in the UK, Denmark everywhere. I've seen this in North America, Canada.