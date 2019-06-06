Aha Moments

Aha Moment: Ronald D. Moore on ‘Star Trek’

Studio 360

June 06, 2019 · 4:00 PM EDT

Producer Eric Molinsky

Player utilities

download

Listen to the story.

Executive producer Ronald Moore participates in the Starz "Outlander" panel at the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 9, 2015.

Executive producer Ronald Moore participates in the Starz "Outlander" panel at the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 9, 2015. 

Credit:

Photo by David McNew

Fifty years ago this week, the final episode of the original "Star Trek" series aired. And one huge fan of that series, who first saw it in reruns as a boy a few years after it was cancelled, was Ronald D. Moore.

But he wasn’t just any fan: Moore became a staff-writer for “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” And then, when he co-wrote the movie “Star Trek: Generations,” he ended up doing the unthinkable.

“In that movie we killed Captain Kirk,” Moore says. “I literally killed my childhood hero.”

(Originally aired September 17, 2010)

Related Stories

Categories:
Arts, Culture & MediaAha Moments
Tagged:
Ronald D. Moore