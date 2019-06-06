Aha Moment: Ronald D. Moore on ‘Star Trek’

Fifty years ago this week, the final episode of the original "Star Trek" series aired. And one huge fan of that series, who first saw it in reruns as a boy a few years after it was cancelled, was Ronald D. Moore.

But he wasn’t just any fan: Moore became a staff-writer for “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” And then, when he co-wrote the movie “Star Trek: Generations,” he ended up doing the unthinkable.

“In that movie we killed Captain Kirk,” Moore says. “I literally killed my childhood hero.”

(Originally aired September 17, 2010)