Party time: The new look of EU Parliament

National parties in the newly elected European Parliament line up in pan-EU groups. These are in some flux following the vote, especially on the Eurosceptic right, but in the outgoing legislature the eight groups were:

European People's Party (EPP — 180 seats in new legislature)

Lead candidate: Manfred Weber, 46, German, EPP parliamentary leader

Center-right: Favors free trade and business

Notables: German Chancellor Angela Merkel; outgoing European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker; Italian ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi; Polish EU summit chair Donald Tusk; Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, who is at risk of being expelled for anti-EU nationalism.

Socialists and Democrats (S&D — 146 seats)

Lead candidate: Frans Timmermans, 58, Dutch, deputy head of European Commission, former foreign minister

Centre-left: Favors worker's rights, minimum corporate tax

Notables: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez; Italian ex-premier Matteo Renzi; Swedish and Portuguese premiers.

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE — 109)

Lead candidates include: Margrethe Vestager, 51, Danish, EU antitrust commissioner, former economy minister; Guy Verhofstadt, 66, Belgian, ALDE leader, former prime minister

Liberal center: favor free trade, stronger EU integration

Notables: French President Emmanuel Macron, though he is yet to formally link to ALDE; Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte; premiers of Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Luxembourg, Estonia

Greens (69)

Lead candidates: Ska Keller, 37, German, MEP since 2009; Bas Eickhout, 42, Dutch, MEP since 2009

Ecology: Left-leaning, seek clean energy and environment

Notables: No national leaders; EU party leader, veteran Belgian MEP Philippe Lamberts; one high-profile government figure was Joschka Fischer, German foreign minister 1998-2005

European Conservatives and Reformers (ECR — 59)

Lead candidate: Jan Zahradil, 55, Czech, MEP since 2004

Eurosceptic: Founded in 2009 when British Conservative leader David Cameron quit EPP to oppose deeper EU integration

Notables: Polish ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski; Flemish nationalist N-VA leader Bart de Wever; Jimmie Akesson of anti-immigration Sweden Democrats; and — for this week at least — British Prime Minister Theresa May

Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF — 58)

No lead candidate; expect the group to reshuffle after election

Anti-immigration: Founded in 2015 by French National Rally's Marine Le Pen and Dutch Freedom Party's Geert Wilders

Other notables: Matteo Salvini, Italian deputy premier from The League, the biggest far-right party in new Parliament

Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy (EFDD — 54)

No lead candidate; expect the group to reshuffle after election

Anti-EU: Formed in 2014 by Nigel Farage, then leader of UK Independence Party, now of the Brexit Party; key ally Italy's 5-Star expected to shift to a more centrist group after the election

Other notables: Italian deputy premier Luigi Di Maio of 5-Star; Joerg Meuthen, co-leader of Alternative for Germany

European United Left (GUE — 39)

Lead candidates: Nico Cue, 62, Belgian, trade union leader; Violeta Tomic, 56, Slovenia, actor, Slovenian parliamentarian

Far left: Anti-austerity, want more spending, trade control

Notables: Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras