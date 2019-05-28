New Orleans chef brings heat to icy Antarctica

Jack Gilmore, 23, had never left the US before he worked on a research vessel as a cook during a two-month expedition to Thwaites Glacier in West Antarctica this past winter.
As a native of New Orleans, “It was my goal to bring home with me,” Gilmore said. Along with the ship’s head chef, Julian Isaacs, he cooked lunch and dinner for nearly 60 every day, and added dishes like shrimp étouffée, fried chicken, gumbo and po’boys to the menu aboard the Nathaniel B. Palmer icebreaker.
Carolyn Beeler/The World
But as he brought a little bit of New Orleans to Antarctica, he learned what the region’s rapidly melting glaciers could do to his home city, which sits largely at or below sea level.
West Antarctica’s glaciers are melting fast, and if they collapse entirely, they could raise global sea levels roughly 11 feet.
Carolyn Beeler/The World
When Gilmore walked out of the ship’s kitchen and onto the deck on the February day when the Palmer finally reached Thwaites Glacier, he was struck by the walls of ice that stretched taller than the ship.
“To think that eventually maybe, one day, all of these things will be gone, that’s a lot of ice that has to melt. And that water has to go somewhere,” Gilmore said.
It made him think about home — Mardi Gras and French Creole, and the grandparents who raised him to love his city and its cuisine.
Carolyn Beeler/The World
“To know that that may be all wiped away because of some glaciers melting,” Gilmore said. “It’s like damn, we got to get it together.”
Carolyn Beeler/The World