Eight buildings designed by I. M. Pei that are not the Louvre Pyramid

Ieoh Ming Pei, better known as I.M. Pei, whose modern designs and high-profile projects made him one of the best-known and most prolific architects of the 20th century, died Thursday. He was 102.
Pei, whose portfolio included a controversial renovation of Paris’ Louvre Museum, died overnight, said his son, Chien Chung Pei.
The museums, municipal buildings, hotels, schools and other structures that Pei built around the world showed precision geometry and an abstract quality with a reverence for light. They were composed of stone, steel and glass and, as with the Louvre, he often worked glass pyramids into his projects.
While the Louvre Pyramid may have been one of Pei's most iconic works, he was well known for a variety of buildings that can be found all over the world. Here are eight of his buildings from around the globe.
1. The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum
2. The East Building, National Gallery of Art
3. The Museum of Islamic Art
4. Miho Museum
6. Macau Science Center
7. Suzhou Museum
8. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
