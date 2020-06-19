Coronavirus Conversations: How systemic racism intersects with the pandemic

June 19, 2020

A large group of people are shown holding up signs with three people holding posters of George Floyd.

Demonstrators hold signs depicting George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody, during a protest against police brutality and racial inequality as the outbreak of the coronavirus continues in Brooklyn, New York, June 13, 2020.

Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

Calls for social justice and police reform have gained momentum as unrest continues across around the world in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. These calls are intersecting with the coronavirus pandemic. As part of our regular series discussing the coronavirus crisis, The World's health reporter Elana Gordon moderated a live conversation with David Harris, managing director of the Charles Hamilton Houston Institute for Race & Justice at Harvard Law School.

Listen and watch more of our Coronavirus Conversations series here.

