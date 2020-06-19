Coronavirus Conversations: How systemic racism intersects with the pandemic

Calls for social justice and police reform have gained momentum as unrest continues across around the world in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. These calls are intersecting with the coronavirus pandemic. As part of our regular series discussing the coronavirus crisis, The World's health reporter Elana Gordon moderated a live conversation with David Harris, managing director of the Charles Hamilton Houston Institute for Race & Justice at Harvard Law School.
Juneteenth has taken new significance this year amid protests against systemic racism and police brutality in the US that sparked a global movement. And, China said Friday it has charged two detained Canadians for suspected espionage. Also, Australia suggested today that China was the chief suspect in a number of cyberattacks on the Australian government.
Nicholas Burns, a former career foreign service officer, worked with former Trump White House national security adviser John Bolton. Burns spoke to The World’s host Marco Werman about the most disturbing allegations in Bolton's book, which comes out Tuesday.
Almost 30 years after moving to Ghana, Mona Boyd celebrates Juneteenth. This year, Boyd is reflecting on the meaning of Juneteenth in the context of the latest swell of activism against racism in the United States.
