Coronavirus Conversations: How the coronavirus crisis has exposed entrenched health inequities

Top of The World

The world’s biggest vaccine study for the coronavirus got underway today in the US. And, Vietnam is back on high alert after the first locally transmitted case in three months was detected in the central city of Da Nang, forcing the evacuation of 80,000 tourists. Also, UK health authorities said all travelers to the UK from Spain will now have to quarantine themselves for 14 days, blindsiding many travelers from Britain who are on vacation in Spain