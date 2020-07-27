Coronavirus Conversations: How the coronavirus crisis has exposed entrenched health inequities

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed entrenched health inequities for communities of color in the US and around the globe. As part of our regular series discussing the pandemic and as a special podcast in The World's feed, reporter Elana Gordon moderated a conversation with Nancy Krieger from Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Krieger recently co-authored an analysis confirming the extent of such disparities.
The world’s biggest vaccine study for the coronavirus got underway today in the US. And, Vietnam is back on high alert after the first locally transmitted case in three months was detected in the central city of Da Nang, forcing the evacuation of 80,000 tourists. Also, UK health authorities said all travelers to the UK from Spain will now have to quarantine themselves for 14 days, blindsiding many travelers from Britain who are on vacation in Spain
South Africa had one of the strictest coronavirus lockdown measures. But as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the nation returns to a strict lockdown. Host Marco Werman speaks to Dr. John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about his outlook for the pandemic in Africa.
The World is a public radio program that crosses borders and time zones to bring home the stories that matter.
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. To learn more, review our Cookie Policy. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies and Privacy Policy.