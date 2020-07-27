Coronavirus Conversations: How the coronavirus crisis has exposed entrenched health inequities

July 27, 2020

A large crowd of people are shown with a women featured in the center of the photograph holding a sign that reads, racism kills, mentally. physically. globally.

People take part in a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Berlin, July 18, 2020.

Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed entrenched health inequities for communities of color in the US and around the globe. As part of our regular series discussing the pandemic and as a special podcast in The World's feed, reporter Elana Gordon moderated a conversation with Nancy Krieger from Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Krieger recently co-authored an analysis confirming the extent of such disparities.

