Into the Thaw: Decoding Thwaites Glacier

Melting of Antarctica's massive Thwaites Glacier could add one to two feet of global sea level rise in the next 50 to 100 years, and unlock far more in the years beyond.

A voyage by icebreaker to the remote glacier's face layed the groundwork for a 5-year international research effort to try to answer urgent questions about Thwaites' future.

The World's Carolyn Beeler is our guide to the journey, with real-time dispatches from the ship and deep dives into the science and the stakes for our future.